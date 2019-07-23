Father and son from Lagrange arrested after drug bust

A father and son from LaGrange were arrested after police say they found drugs in their truck.

According to officials, 24-year-old Lloyd MacFarlane, Jr. and 55-year-old Lloyd MacFarlane, Sr. are charged with aggravated trafficking.

Police stopped their truck on I-95 in Waterville Monday and say they found a lot of Oxycodone inside.

Police then went to the MacFarlane's Medford Road home where they say they found more Oxycodone, eleven firearms, and nearly $30,000 believed to be drug money.

Both men were taken to the Kennebec County Jail and are due in court Wednesday.