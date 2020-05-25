Father and daughters rescued after boat capsized on Parlin Pond

An off-duty game warden, his wife, and Parlin Pond camp-owners saved the lives of a father and his two daughters whose boat capsized on Parlin Pond Sunday afternoon...

According to officials a 14-year-old girl from Skowhegan was spotted and heard screaming around 1:30 PM.

That's when Emily MacCabe and her husband Maine Game Warden Kris MacCabe got their neighbor and took a boat to the girl who said their boat had capsized.

They then later found 40-year-old Gary French of Norridgewock and his 14-year-old daughter who were both still in the water and suffering from hyperthermia.

The father and daughters were examined by EMS but did not need further treatment.

According to officials the boat capsized after the weather worsened and winds picked up.