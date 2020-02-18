Father and daughter safe after going through thin ice while snowmobiling near Millinocket

A Connecticut man and his teenage daughter are very lucky to be safe today after the pair went through thin ice while riding their snowmobiles near Millinocket Monday night.

Wardens say the pair was on North Twin Lake, which is where their sleds remain submerged.

It happened around 7pm.

Authorities say the father and daughter team were wearing full riding gear but were able to get out of the water on their own.

They were taken to the hospital to be treated for mild hypothermia and released later in the evening.

Wardens urge snowmobilers to use extreme caution when riding on Maine lakes and ponds, especially at night.

They say recent cold temperatures have not changed the dangerous conditions of the ice.