Fate of man accused of killing Corporal Eugene Cole now in the hands of the jury

Court resumed Tuesday morning as the prosecution and defense presented closing arguments.

The Attorney General's Office told jurors that when John Williams placed the gun against the neck of the deputy, Williams knew exactly what he was doing.

The prosecution further told jurors that Williams’ actions after the shooting prove his mental state was stable enough to know what he was doing when he shot Cole.

Williams' defense attorney maintains that Williams did not intentionally or knowingly mean to cause the death of Corporal Cole.

The defense argued that an intent to pull the trigger doesn’t mean intentional or knowing murder.

Both sides agree that Williams fired the fatal shot. At issue was his state of mind.

During the week long trial, his defense attorney contended that heavy drug use and lack of sleep left Williams too impaired to form the necessary intent to commit murder.

Psychologists who testified about the mental and physical condition of Williams at the time of his arrest stated that despite being hungry and tired, Williams' confession was not coerced.

Cole was the first Maine police officer fatally shot in the line of duty in three decades.