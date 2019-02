According to wardens, both alcohol and speed appear to be factors in a fatal snowmobile crash in Springfield.

According to the warden service, 52-year old John Dorsey of Lee had left a friend's house around 9 in the evening.

He was on a private, plowed road when his sled missed a corner. The snowmobile hit a tree.

Another rider came upon Dorsey late Sunday morning. According to wardens, his machine was still running.

Dorsey was wearing a helmet, according to wardens.