Fatal motorcycle crash in Bangor

A motorcycle rider is dead and their passenger in critical condition, after a crash Monday night in Bangor.

According to Bangor police, the bike and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Union Street and Godfrey Boulevard around 10 in the evening.

The operator of the motorcycle was already dead when they arrived. The passenger was taken to a Bangor Hospital with what is described as life threatening injuries.

No one in the vehicle was hurt.

The names of those involved have not yet been released.

