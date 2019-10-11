Woman identified in fatal Sidney crash

A fatal crash happened in Sidney Friday morning.

38-year-old Elizabeth Simmons of Sidney was killed when her pickup overturned.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. on Middle Road in the area of Reynolds Hill Road.

"It appears that she may have gone down into the soft shoulder, tried to overcorrect and lost control and went down into a ditch, and jumped another small road. The vehicle actually turned over and landed upside down," said Tpr. Eric Soucy of the Maine State Police.

Authorities say Simmons was not wearing her seat belt.