A man was killed in a car crash in Pittsfield Monday afternoon.

It happened on Route 2 near Higgins Road.

Witnesses told police that the vehicle driven by 89 year old Robert Beattie had veered to the opposite side of the road, into the ditch, and struck a tree.

The crash is being investigated by the PIttsfield Police Department and Somerset County Sheriff's Office.

The Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine how Beattie died.