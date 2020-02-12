Fatal crash driver asks for new trial, cites comment reportedly made by prosecuting attorney

A Tennessee truck driver convicted of causing a deadly crash in Knox County is asking for a new trial.

Two people were killed when 57-year-old Randall Weddle, Jr. crashed his loaded lumber truck on Route 17 in Washington in 2016.

Last month, Maine's Supreme Court denied Weddle's appeal.

The justices ruled the state law that allows for blood samples to be taken at fatal crash scenes violates the Fourth Amendment.

But, the high court said Weddle's blood sample was taken in good faith and was admissible as evidence.

In asking for a new trial, Weddle's attorney cited a comment an assistant attorney general made to the Bangor Daily News.

That quote reportedly included information that would contradict the high court's "good faith" determination.

Weddle is serving a 25 year prison sentence.