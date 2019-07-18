HUDSON, Maine (WABI) - A female died in a single vehicle accident along Hudson Road this morning. The crash happened around 12:35 this morning.
The road has been closed off as investigators reconstruct the scene.
The name of the victim is being withheld at this time.
We will have more for you when it becomes available.
Fatal accident on Hudson Road
By News Desk |
Posted: Thu 2:38 AM, Jul 18, 2019
HUDSON, Maine (WABI) - A female died in a single vehicle accident along Hudson Road this morning. The crash happened around 12:35 this morning.