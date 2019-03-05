Fat Tuesday Traditions

Mardi Gras means different things to different people, but for the Christian faith, it's the last day before the season of Lent.

"My favorite definition of Lent is that it's when we live as we would if we could all year long. It's when we acknowledge that our relationship with God is central in our lives and that we want to be closer to God, and we want to prepare for the joy of Easter."

Reverend Marguerite Steadman, or Mother Rita, of St. John's Episcopal Church, is preparing for Ash Wednesday and the start of Lent.

"And from Lent we have Mardi Gras."

The day is also known as Fat Tuesday.

"And what that comes from is trying to get all of the traces of meat oil off your griddle."

"In the church's history and tradition, giving up meat has been one of the basic ways to fast during the season of Lent."

"Pancakes to soak up all the fat off your griddles so that you can have a more observant fast and Lent."

The day is often seen as a time to let loose before the more structured season of Lent.

"So it's developed into all kinds of fun traditions. We have Mardi Gras beads and Mardi Gras masks and things that come more from the Louisiana heritage."

St. Johns traditionally has had a pancake dinner.

"This year we've decided to move the party to Moe's Bar B Que which seems like a festive place. It's your last chance to sort of indulge in lots of meat, so where better than Moe's Bar B Que?"

Members of the church youth group will be helping serve customers, and a portion of the proceeds will support the youth group.