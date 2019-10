If you like fashion shows, Belfast may be the place for you this Saturday.

The women of Saint Margaret’s are hosting a knit Maine-ia Fashion Show at the Belfast Boathouse.

It’s $12 to get into the show that starts at 2 p.m.

Funds raised benefit the organization New Hope for Women.

There will be door prizes and a chance to bid on hand-knit shawls too.

For more information visit the 10th Annual KnitMaine-ia Fashion Show on Facebook.