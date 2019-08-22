Fashion and fun at Dirigo Pines in Orono to benefit Walk to End Alzheimer's

The fashion.

The fun.

It's become the at the highlight of the season at dirigo pines retirement community.

"An event like this is really a lot of fun. We try to give them activities that enrich their life and we invite the public to this. So there's a mix of our residents as well as people from outside in our community here. It's just a fun way to gather with other people and do some shopping," says Dirigo Pines Director of Community Outreach, Susan Habeeb.

Their annual fashion and trunk show has become the event of the summer. Deb Francis and her team from Christophter and Banks provide the models outfits and items to be raffled off. Plus, residents can shop right there.

"For me, it's near and dear to my heart, not so much for the money but to be able to go out and to give these people a good day and have fun and be able to shop at the same time," says Francis.

This isn't just a day of fashion and fun. It's also a day for residents to give back and raise money for the Walk to End Alzheimer's.

"The walk to end Alzheimer's is the worldwide biggest event to help support Alzheimer's services, the research and of course supportive services for families," says Habeeb.

Here at Dirigo Pines being able to raise money for Alzheimer's disease means a lot to all involved.

"It's important to us because we do provide memory care services here at Dirigo Pines," says Habeeb.

"I have a dear friend of mine, Kathy, it afflicted her family and her mother. I think of her today when I do this and it's really for a great cause and I'm hoping that any proceeds I can provide will help find a cure," says Francis.

"I lost my father to Alzheimer's three years ago and many of the employees who work here have a very personal connection to Alzheimer's because of family members or friends have it. So, to our patients, out residents that live here, it's an important event to have to bring more awareness to this cause," says Habeeb.

Giving the residents here an afternoon like this is what it's all about.

"That is the best part of all. To see them happy and have a big smile on their faces," says Francis.

