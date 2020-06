Fans of the Farnsworth Art Museum will want to mark June 25th on their calendar.

That's when the Rockland facility will re-open.

Thursday is exclusively for Rockland residents as well as members of the museum.

The public is welcome on Friday, June 26th.

In compliance with the Maine CDC, tickets will be timed and face coverings must be worn at all times.

For more information, go to https://www.farnsworthmuseum.org/