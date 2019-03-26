Farmington residents weigh-in on proposed CMP transmission line

Monday night another western Maine town is weighing in on Central Maine Power's proposed N-E-C-EC transmission line.

Farmington residents turned out in the hundreds for the annual town meeting to sound off through a vote.

Residents went on record Monday night to oppose Central Maine Power's N-E-C-E-C transmission line in a 262 to 102 vote.

Back in the summer of 2017 the select-board wrote a letter expressing support for the project.

The proposed project would bring electricity from Hydro-Quebec's dam through Maine into Massachusetts which needs the power to meet energy goals in their state.

If approved it would bring construction through western Maine near towns like Farmington.

One Farmington couple had to say about the vote.

Jeff Kerr said, "This might be a great deal but it's not going to last for very long and why we have these great mountains let's enjoy them."

April Kerr said, "There were a lot of good points raised but I think in the end the payoff is just I don't feel that is worth it."

One of a few who spoke in favor of keeping the support from the town was Farmington resident and Maine Governor Janet Mills.

