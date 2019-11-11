Farmington memorial coin on sale

On this Veterans Day, a memorial coin is now on sale to support the Farmington Fire Department nearly two months after a deadly explosion.

Captain Michael Bell was killed in the September 16th explosion at the LEAP, Inc. building.

The department says the solid metal coin is now available to purchase for ten dollars.

The coins have the Farmington Fire Department logo with Bell's name and date of his last call.

Proceeds will benefit the Farmington Firemen's Benevolent Association.

Anyone interested in purchasing a coin is asked call or text Dean Walker at 779-6082.

