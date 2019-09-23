Farmington still grappling with the explosion, trying to heal

The town of Farmington is still grappling with the explosion, and is trying to heal.

31 people lost their homes.

The Farmington Fire Station has been providing many of them with three meals a day and other necessities.

Firefighters from across the state are still taking on shifts at the fire station.

And as Farmington continues to mend, they say the support means the world to them and has really helped the healing process.

"We had somebody come from Searsport today with a small monetary donation from a small church," said Pineau. "And I don't think people realize it's not the big thousands of dollars, it's the we just drove two hours and then they sat down with us and gave us a hug. I don't think we could ever put a price on the hugs."

"It's just been unbelievable, the support of not only this community from firefighters all over the state, from people all over the state, police, I've had police chiefs show up here on scene over the last week," said Farmington Police Chief Jack Peck.

The fire station and community can still use donations.

To find out how to donate, there's a list on the town of Farmington's website.