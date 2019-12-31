Farmington firefighters to participate in Tournament of Roses Parade

Two Farmington firefighters will participate in the Tournament of Roses Parade in California on Wednesday.

Stephan Bunker and Patty Cormier told TV5 they're overwhelmed and honored to be part of it.

Be sure to look for Patty on float #54 Wednesday.

This trip to Pasadena is all expenses paid.

It's all thanks to fundraising efforts by the Maine Odd Fellows and Rebekah’s Organization.

Farmington has been recovering since the September explosion rocked the town. Fire Captain Michael Bell lost his life and several other firefighters were injured.

Firefighter, Patty Cormier, said, ”We don’t forget why we are here. It's a great honor. It's a sad reason to be here, but I think it showcases how strong Farmington is. Being out here, we hope it’s part of the healing. It’s a positive event. We are here to represent the fire rescue and the state. We don't forget why we are here."

"We were not alone in our sadness. Many people were thinking and praying for us. As luck or faith would have it, this year's theme for their float was to recognize first responders. What more appropriate way to recognize folks than to have police, EMS, and fire folks actually be part of the floats," Firefighter Stephan Bunker added.

Bunker will be on the reserved grandstand.

Leap Incorporated maintenance worker, Larry Lord, is credited with helping several employees get out of the building before it exploded.

Larry Lord remains hospitalized.