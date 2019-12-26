Farmington firefighters to be part of Rose Parade

Two members of the Farmington Fire Department will be part of the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California, on New Year's Day.

Steve Bunker and Patty Cormier were surprised with the opportunity just before Christmas. The all-expenses-paid trip is being provided by the Maine Odd Fellows and Rebekah's organization.

Farmington has been recovering from the Sept. 16 explosion in the town that killed Fire Capt. Michael Bell and wounded several others. A member of South Portland's Unity Lodge #3 of the Odd Fellows decided to honor the Fire Department and offer support. Michelle Trynor, who has been part of the Rose Parade in the past, learned that the theme for this year's Odd Fellows float is "First Responders Bring Hope." The float design will be a large firetruck with a select number of firefighters riding it.

Trynor was able to secure support and a position on the float for a firefighter from Maine. Acting Farmington Fire Chief Tim Hardy selected Bunker and Cormier to represent the department.

"Out of our tragedy, there have been so many blessings, so much caring and good will has poured in," Bunker said. "The generosity of the Odd Fellows and Rebekah's organization is a real morale booster to our department."

"It's a real honor to represent such a great group of firefighters," said Cormier. "We wish they could all be there with us."

Bunker, Cormier and Trynor will travel out the day before the parade to help put the final touches on the float and observe the judging. Cormier will actually be on the float while Bunker and Trynor will be in a special reserved grandstand, along with dignitaries from the many state chapters.