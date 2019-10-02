Farmington firefighters design t-shirt to honor Captain Michael Bell

Farmington Fire Captain Michael Bell was killed on September 16th when a massive explosion leveled a non-profit's headquarters.

Captain Bell was a 30 year veteran of the department.

Six other firefighters were hurt at that scene, including Capt. Bell's brother, who serves as the town's fire chief.

Since that day, the community has rallied to help those impacted by that event.

It was found that a leak in a line that led to the building's propane tank led to the blast.

Investigators are still working to determine how the line was damaged and what sparked the leaked propane in the building that created the explosion.

The fire department has designed a t-shirt to honor Captain Bell.

It is the only official t-shirt which has been approved by the Bell family and the Farmington Fire Department.

A portion of the proceeds of each sale will be donated to the Farmington Fire Benevolent Fund.

Click here to order yours: https://pws.atlanticsportswear.com/product-cat/farmington-firemens-benevolent-association-navy-2pc-fundrasier-2019/

In addition to this shirt, there are two funds the Town of Farmington is endorsing to accept donations. For the firefighters and their families, there is the Farmington Firemen's Benevolent Association, and for others who were displaced or injured, we have established the Farmington Disaster Relief Fund.

Both accounts are with Franklin Savings Bank, and donations will be accepted at all branches. Checks made payable to the fund of the donor's choice can be mailed to: Franklin Savings Bank, ATTN. Hannah Boivin, PO Box 825, Farmington, ME 04938.

Franklin Savings Bank is generously matching all donations in each account up to $10,000 per account. The Town of Farmington is not endorsing any private fundraising efforts.