Farmington firefighters' conditions have improved, department to gather on Saturday

It's been almost three weeks since the explosion that claimed the life of Farmington Fire Captain Michael Bell.

The condition of two other firefighters hurt that day has been upgraded.

Captain Scott Baxter is now in fair condition according to hospital officials, and Chief Terry Bell is listed as being in satisfactory condition.

LEAP, Incorporated employee Larry Lord remains in critical condition.

Members of the Farmington Fire Department will gather tomorrow at their station.

First they'll attend the annual Fallen Firefighter Memorial at the state capitol, then will return to Farmington for a community lunch.

The United Bikers of Maine are expected to arrive around noon with a donation for funds to help the injured firefighters and Lord.

Everyone's invited.

The fire department has designed a t-shirt to honor Captain Bell.

It is the only official t-shirt which has been approved by the Bell family and the Farmington Fire Department.

A portion of the proceeds of each sale will be donated to the Farmington Fire Benevolent Fund.

Click here to order yours: https://pws.atlanticsportswear.com/product-cat/farmington-firemens-benevolent-association-navy-2pc-fundrasier-2019/

In addition to this shirt, there are two funds the Town of Farmington is endorsing to accept donations. For the firefighters and their families, there is the Farmington Firemen's Benevolent Association, and for others who were displaced or injured, we have established the Farmington Disaster Relief Fund.

Both accounts are with Franklin Savings Bank, and donations will be accepted at all branches. Checks made payable to the fund of the donor's choice can be mailed to: Franklin Savings Bank, ATTN. Hannah Boivin, PO Box 825, Farmington, ME 04938.

Franklin Savings Bank is generously matching all donations in each account up to $10,000 per account. The Town of Farmington is not endorsing any private fundraising efforts.

A GoFundMe page for Larry Lord has been established as well.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-larry-lord

There is also the "Larry Lord Fund" also at Franklin Savings Bank.