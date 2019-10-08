Farmington fire chief to leave hospital, return home after September explosion

Farmington Fire Chief Terry Bell will be released from a Portland hospital late Tuesday afternoon and return home early in the evening.

Bell was one of six firefighters injured in a propane gas explosion in Farmington last month.

His brother, Captain Michael Bell, was killed.

Captain Scott Baxter remains in the hospital. So does maintenance worker Larry Lord. He worked for LEAP Inc. and first reported the smell of propane in the building before it blew up.

A procession will welcome Chief Bell back home to the Farmington Fire Station. It's expected to arrive between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

