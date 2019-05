Farmington Police responded to a report of an overdose and ended up making a drug bust.

They went to a home on Knowlton Corner Road and found evidence of meth making.

A man was revived with Narcan at the home.

37-year-old Douglas Theriault and his wife 28-year-old Katherine Theriault are charged with operating a meth lab.

Three children, ages 7, 3, and 1 were in the home.

The pair is also charged with endangering the welfare of children.