Farmington businesses step up to help in wake of Monday's tragedy

In the wake of Monday’s tragedy in Farmington, many community members, and business owners are stepping up to help the fire department and those deeply impacted by the blast.

We stopped by one of the businesses Thursday to see how they’re helping out.

It's a staple along Route 2 in Farmington. And, has been for over 50 years.

"Our customers are an extension of us and our families,” said Megan Farmer, co-owner of Arkay Pizza.

Farmer and her husband, Thomas took over Arkay Pizza from their in-laws a decade ago.

In that time, they've also got their kids involved, too.

They say they're happy to call Farmington home.

"It's a small town in Maine and I'm happy I live here,” said Farmer.

Even after a tragedy like what happened earlier this week, the town is showing their support for one another.

"My heart breaks for Mike and his family but, it's not just them. It's the LEAP employees and those that saved the other LEAP employees and then the families that have been displaced behind the buildings,” explained Farmer. “So, there's a lot of people this has really touched."

Megan and her family have pulled in their resources to help.

Over the past few days, they've made sure to feed as many first responders as they can.

"When I was making the finger rolls, I was thinking about each of the fireman as I was filling them,” explained Farmer. “Well, he likes this so I want to make sure I do more of this and when I make this type of pizza, they really like this so this is what I want to make sure I send down. It's personal. We all have our likes and dislikes. When I see a friend or customer in the store, not only do I know their name but I might know they want a ham Italian with no pickles, so we relate to food in a very intimate and personal level."

The Farmers run just one of the many businesses in town that have stepped up in this time of need.

"They want to assist in any way they can. For us, it was making food. That's what we do. But, I think there are other things that need to be done and I think that those that do other things will step up, or if not, are already doing that,” said Farmer.

Farmer says she looks forward to welcoming the rest of the firefighter’s home.

For now, she and the rest of her family remain hopeful and thankful for all that our first responders do.

"I feel pleased. I feel blessed and I feel protected and I feel safe because they're here,” said Farmer. “We need to thank them on a regular basis and recognize what they do, and how they put their lives on the line every day."

The Farmers say they will continue to donate in the coming weeks as they see fit.

