Farmington business starts mass production of masks in wake of coronavirus

A business in Farmington is heading the CDC call on all of America to help fight the pandemic.

The head of Origin U-S-A says that within 48 hours of that call they answered by developing a face mask for a filter.

CEO Pete Roberts tells us it has a pocket sleeve built in for folks to put another t-shirt in, a vacuum filter, or an n-95 mask as well.

Whatever you have will cut to fit and increase safety.

Roberts says these are not medically approved but they will help.

They've already received roughly 13,000 orders from healthcare professionals and individuals.

He says, "We're calling it the Defender mask but it's for urban defense, I've got to pump gas, I've got to go to the grocery store. That social responsibility should be there for every single manufacturer in America. Every single one should be pivoting to go to war on this thing. We're super proud and honored to be able to even contribute to fighting this thing."

In 12 hours..they had designed and started manufacturing face shields for healthcare workers...something there has been a shortage of.

He says he received his first order of 7,500 from a Maine healthcare facility that he will be filling today.

To learn more about their business or to order a mask for yourself you can visit originmaine.com.