Farmington Fire Department returning to 'new normal' after last month's deadly explosion

Over the past few weeks the Farmington Fire Department has had assisted coverage from other departments but is now returning to their new normal.

"We had obviously a lot of moving parts cause of active investigation, also getting equipment back in order and making sure the public had the fire coverage," said Farmington Firefighter, Gerry Pineau.

But the support from the community remains Farmington Strong.

"I think from a lot of the Farmington firefighters have said it's humbling. How you don't realize how much you mean to people unfortunately sometimes until they think they've lost you or they almost lost you," said Pineau.

The latest event in the response to the Farmington explosion will be held this Saturday, at Farmington Baptist Church, who will be hosting a free community dinner.

"Farmington is a small town in Maine, there's a lot of compassion, there's a lot of caring in the community for one another. We can argue politics and things like that but when it comes to human suffering the community really comes together to help out each other," said church pastor, Dave Lewis.

"My mother is a volunteer firefighter, she was on scene that day. I have a couple of other friends who were on scene, just a lot of people that were very personally connected to it. And so I wanted to do something. I wanted to do something that would try to promote some healing," said event coordinator Natashia Nile.

The free dinner will be served from 5 until 7:30 p.m. in the churches basement, and include about a dozen local musicians.

The event will also include donation buckets to help the fire department and others who have been affected.

For more information, you can visit Farmingtonbaptist.net.