Farmington Fire Department back to full 24-hour coverage, ready for "new normal"

Farmington firefighters provided full 24-hour coverage to their town Thursday for the first time in more than a month.

They had been helped by firefighters from dozens of departments across the state ever since last month's deadly explosion that killed a Farmington firefighter and injured six others.

Just six weeks ago, Farmington was rocked with an explosion so big it was felt for miles.

Since then, over 80 fire departments from around the state have covered shifts at the Farmington Fire Department to help them in this time of need.

"This is really above and beyond any of my expectations," said Farmington Deputy Fire Chief Tim Hardy. "It's been amazing the distances these folks have traveled and left their families and their work to come here and support us."

"I cannot express enough my gratitude for all of the assistance and support we've received from these departments, from the residents of Farmington and other surrounding communities around the state of Maine," said Farmington Town Manager Richard Davis.

Firefighters say it's going to take some adjusting, but they're ready for this.

"Today marks the first day that we're going back to some type of what we call a new normal," said Hardy. "And as we work forward, we're going to be adjusting to that new normal. As you can see with the folks standing here with us, this is all part of our team."

Even though all six injured firefighters are home, LEAP Maintenance Manager Larry Lord is still recovering in a Boston hospital.

"We're not going to be complete until we can get Larry Lord home," said Hardy. "He's all a part of this family and this group."

And they will always remember and honor their fallen brother, Fire Captain Michael Bell.

"We'll always carry that loss with us," said Hardy. "That's going to be part of this recovery and healing process for all of us, but it's always going to be in our minds."