Farmington Fire Department Captain to be escorted home on Tuesday

Farmington Fire Captain Scott Baxter will return home Tuesday with a formal escort.

He was one of six firefighters injured in the September explosion of the LEAP Incorporated building that killed Captain Michael Bell.

Baxter was released from the hospital two weeks ago and was transferred to a rehab facility.

Late Tuesday morning, Farmington firefighters will meet Baxter in Augusta and escort him to Farmington.

All of the other injured firefighters have already returned home.

LEAP maintenance manager Larry Lord remains in serious condition at a Boston hospital.