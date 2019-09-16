Farmington Fire Chief critically injured, one of his crew has died, others injured

In a press conference Monday afternoon, Farmington Police Chief Jack Peck, Jr. confirmed that Fire Chief Terry Bell sustained injuries and was Lifeflighted in critical condition.

Peck described the blast as devastating, saying it looked like something out of the 9-11 attacks.

Sheriff Scott Nichols was one of the first to arrive on scene, and helped to pull the injured from the explosion site. He equated it to things he witnessed during his military service overseas.

Those who live nearby were found to be safe.

The firefighter who died is a long time member of the department, his name had not yet been released.

That firefighter will be taken from the scene to the Medical Examiner's Office by law enforcement and fire department procession Monday afternoon.