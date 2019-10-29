Farmington Fire Captain Scott Baxter returns home

The final firefighter injured in the Farmington explosion is back home.

Fire Captain Scott Baxter was escorted by police and fellow firefighters Tuesday back to the Farmington Fire Department.

Community members turned out to support him.

Baxter was released from the hospital two weeks ago and taken to a rehab facility.

"This is a happy day for us after many weeks of a real struggle here in our department," said Farmington Firefighter Steve Bunker. "We're again back together celebrating the return of another one of our heroes. This is a real morale booster for all of us. Scottie has been through a great deal. He's come a long ways."

Fire departments from around the state helped fill shifts for Farmington.

Starting Thursday, Farmington will go back to full 24-hour coverage.