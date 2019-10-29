Farmington Fire Capt. Scott Baxter returns home

Farmington Fire Captain Scott Baxter returned home on Tuesday, more than six weeks after being injured in the explosion that injured six others and killed Captain Michael Bell.

Baxter received an escort to the Farmington fire station after being released from the New England Rehabilitation Hospital in Portland.

A procession of firetrucks and police cruisers helped escort him home. A large crowd gathered outside of the fire station to greet him.

Baxter was the last of the injured firefighters to return home to Farmington.

LEAP maintenance manager Larry Lord was also seriously hurt in the explosion. He remains in serious condition at a Boston hospital.