Farmington Explosion Survivor Larry Lord Transferred to Rehab Facility

More than five months after being critically injured in the Farmington explosion, Larry Lord has been transferred from a Boston hospital and into rehab.

Officials at Massachusetts General Hospital said Lord is now being treated at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital.

Lord suffered critical injuries after LEAP Inc.'s building in Farmington exploded in September.

Lord is credited with helping get co-workers to safety before the building blew up.

The explosion killed Farmington fire Capt. Michael Bell and injured six other firefighters who have since been released from the hospital.

An investigation determined a severed propane line caused the blast.

