Farmingdale mother and her teen son injured in crash involving tractor trailer

Police say a Farmingdale woman and her son were seriously injured in a crash in Vassalboro today.

It happened around 11:30 on Riverside Drive near the Vassalboro-Augusta town line.

Police say 40-year-old Joy Keane was traveling with her 16-year-old son when the crash happened.

AuthoritIes believe Keane's vehicle may have crossed the center line and struck a tractor-trailer hauling milk

They say the truck driver tried to avoid the car and hit a guard rail.

The driver of the truck was not hurt.

The road was closed and is expected to be reopened by 3 o'clock.