Farmingdale man with criminal history charged after being found to be in possession of firearm

A Farmingdale man with an extensive felony history has been arrested after police found him to be in possession of a firearm.

On Sunday, troopers stopped at 38 year old Eric Colbert's home on a routine check to be sure he was in compliance with the terms of his bail.

They say Colbert has been in jail on multiple occasions for drug trafficking and was out on bail.

They found that Colbert had both handgun ammunition and a 20-gauge pump-action shotgun.

According to authorities that weapon was loaded and chambered..

He is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm

He is being held without bail.

