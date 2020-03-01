Farmers share tips ahead of growing season

This year's CSA Share Fair, brought together local farmers and lovers of fresh, locally-grown produce.

Bangor Greendrinks hosted the event Sunday.

The event was part of the winter Bangor Farmers Market where local farms gather to share information, sell shares, and offer samples for folks to get excited about the 2020 growing season.

Organizers with the event say it's a great way to help people shop local, especially when there's something for everyone.

"There's all these different styles and no one thing fits any person so families can buy shares that work for their families or their lifestyle," said, Greg Edwards, Board Member of Bangor Greendrinks.

More than a dozen farmers were in attendance at this year's fair.

There was live music, food samples, and a market basket raffle as well.