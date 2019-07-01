Farmers in Central and Eastern Maine facing crop challenges

For farms like Highmore Farm in Monmouth, a cooperative extension of the University of Maine, the rainy season has delayed the planting of much of their crops.

Plenty of them have been sheltered in green houses until the ground begins to dry up.

One crop is just now getting a delayed start..,strawberries.

"Well It's been challenging in that it's been very, very late, and it's been very, very wet here, and with that came a lot of very, very cool weather. And as a result of that, the plants have just been very, very slow to get started. But people who are anticipating their usual April showers bring May flowers, but for large regions of the state, those showers were still happening well into June," said David Handley, a Vegetable and Small Fruits Specialist at the farm.

Farmers are adjusting expectations with this late start.

David Handley says strawberries are just now able to be picked, but another issue involving the rain is out of the farmers' control.

"I mean our biggest worry right now is that if the rain keeps up, we have rainy weekends, the families don't show up to pick the berries," said Handley.

Farmers are very dependent on each crop's growing season.

A single acre of strawberries can earn approximately three-thousand dollars.

Farms in Central and Eastern Maine are being forced to adapt to the wet grounds to avoid losing out on earnings.