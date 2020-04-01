Farmers' Almanac shares tips and home remedies to help soothe sore skin

Frequently washing and sanitizing our hands right now is important, but it can also leave them dry, cracked and sometimes painful.

The folks over at the Farmers' Almanac have some tips and some home remedies to help soothe sore skin like coconut oil and avocado oil.

When it comes to how we're washing that makes a big difference, too.

"The problem today is we’re washing our hands more frequently but then we’re using the hand sanitizers So what you want to do when you’re washing is to pay dry your hand and to to rub it and think that you’ve got to, you know, rub it dry but let it air dry, let it pat dry. Those are some of things that I think that if people do, they’re going to be happier," Peter Geiger, Editor, Farmers' Almanac said.

All of these home remedies and so much more can be found right on their website https://www.farmersalmanac.com/