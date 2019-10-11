Farm to School Network holds conference

Improving farming opportunities and access for schools across our state.

That was the focus of a conference hosted by the Maine Farm to School Network in last week.

More than 150 school districts took part.

The network believes schools in Maine can learn a lot from farming.

"Most of the school districts are rural and are surrounded by farms so there's a lot of opportunities for students to learn about food, learn about plants, learn about Maine's history. And to do that they either need to get to the farm or get the food from the farm to their plates," said Stephanie Cesario, coordinator of the program.

For more information on the Maine Farm to School Network, go to mainefarmtoschool.org.

