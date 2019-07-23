Farm camp in Albion teaches kids all about animals

Hart to Hart Farm and Education Center has focused on building knowledge and relationships with animals for the past two decades.

Kids from five to sixteen years old get a week of fun and experience with cows, sheeps, goats, and other farm animals.

"I really like to take the cows out. I always get a cow. It's fun here. We do slip and slide on the front lawn, and we make our own home made pizza," said Easton Houghton, a camper from China, Maine.

"Any time they work with animals, they really learn a lot about themselves because they're going to have to deal with problem solving. Particularly if your animal doesn't want to move, how do I get it to move. So getting them to think about themselves and how you relate that to animals, and what we really enjoy seeing is the growth in confidence we see in these kids over the course of the week," said Linda Hartkopf, the camp's director.

"Definitely a lot of kids do come here, like shy. It's really good to come here and connect with something like an animal. And you know, just kind of have that and know that it's yours for the week. And do whatever and just get used to them and they'll get used to you, and it's good," said Piper Mann, a Junior Counselor in Training.

Hart to Hart holds week long camps all throughout the year. For more info you can visit them at hart2hartfarm.org

