Farm Food Access Program offers direct-market farmers new resources

Maine is making it easier for direct-market farms to sell to consumers who are receiving food assistance from the state.

The Farm Food Access Program will help farmers purchase wireless equipment that will process EBT and SNAP transactions.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry teamed up with the Department of Health and Human Services and the Maine Federation of Farmers Markets to create the program, which they say is a win-win for everyone.

“This means that a lot more farms and farmers markets will be able to offer this," said Leigh Hallett, Director of Agricultural Resource Development at Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry. “And also, we may start seeing that at farmers markets, more individual farmers will be able to offer it. More programs in the community will be able to offer it. So we’re really hoping that people who use SNAP benefits will be able to purchase local food in many more sites as a result of this program.”

For more information, visit the Department of Agriculture at maine.gov