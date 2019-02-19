Fans make their annual trip to the Tourney

The high school basketball tournament is going on in Portland, Augusta, and Bangor.

Fans can buy tickets for a single session or for the entire tournament to cheer on their teams and family members.

But many arrive year after year just to take it all in and be part of the tournament with no real rooting interest.

"I live for this week for the whole year," said Warren's Joe Jokai before the first game of the day at the Cross Insurance Center Tuesday.

"It's the best time of the year for anybody up this way." added Hampden's Phillip Flagg. "It's the Bangor Fair and the tournament season, well what the hell else is there?"

Long before the teams take the floor for warm-ups, and before the bands are set up and cheerleaders get the crowds going, before the players are introduced, the fans arrive.

The first person in line Tuesday morning pulled in to the parking lot at 7:15. Others were there about 90 minutes before the first game started at 9:35.

"Why not? It's the atmosphere. It's nice to come. I just like to get out," said Flagg.

"I love to watch high school ball. I love to watch the kids play, and we don't have really a local team. We support all teams," said Jokai from his favorite seats in section 103.

Some fans buy tickets to the games they want to see. Others take in both games in the session, but through three days, there were a lot of all tournament passes sold.

"We're one down from last year, so it looks like we're going to go over those, and we have a lot of people that buy the all tourney pass that aren't attached to a school. They just like basketball," said Tournament Director Jerry Goss.

"I just want to watch the game. He's from, that guy there is from Lincoln, so we're going to watch the Lincoln game. I have nobody," said Flagg from the lobby before the doors opened.

Some start their day early and never miss a game.

"We leave at seven o'clock in the morning. We get here one hour before game time, then we get home around 11, between 11 and 11:30 at night," said Jokai "And we travel back and forth everyday."

The Jokai's could probably wait a little later before driving to Bangor from Warren, but some things are worth it.

"My favorite seats, a creature of habit, favorite seats."

