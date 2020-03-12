Fan restrictions in place for Friday's UMaine Women's Basketball vs Stony Brook game

UMaine Women's Basketball will play Friday at Stony Brook in the America East Conference Championship, but fan access will be restricted.

That announcement was made Thursday morning from America East officials.

They say the decision is based on new information and under the advisement of public health officials to limit large gatherings due to coronavirus.

Only essential personnel from both teams, credentialed media, and families of the teams will be allowed to attend.

Fans who have already purchased tickets to either game will be refunded.

Friday's game will be shown on ESPN-U at 5 PM.

