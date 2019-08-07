Famous raspberry tarts back at Frank's Bake Shop

The famous raspberry tarts are back at Frank's Bake Shop while the berries are still good.

Despite Rasberry season being weeks behind this year, Frank's raspberry tarts are back on the shelves.

Frank's Bake Shop has been serving the Bangor community since 1945, and raspberry tarts are one of their specialties.

The raspberries come from local farmers.

They also offer strawberry and blueberry tarts as well.

"Every one of them is hand-made. We sell thousands of them but we are literally crafting each one. The berries alone come from a 200-year-old farm. So, there is a lot of love and attention that goes into these and we have people taking a lot of pride in each one of them and the outreach from the community, the excitement to bring them in, it is something that we do for just a period of time during the year."

We are told as long as the raspberries are rolling in they will offer the tarts.

Call ahead is encouraged for large orders.