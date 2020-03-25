Famous Camden restaurant helping employees amid COVID-19 crisis

The owners of a famous restaurant in Camden are doing what they can to stay in business amid COVID-19 concerns.

They're offering take out dining and all profits will go to a fund to financially help their staff.

The owners of Natalie's and Camden Harbour Inn began 'at home dining' Monday.

They are currently offering their take-out menu, which changes daily.

It's available between 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., except for Wednesdays.

You can choose to have your Natalie's dinner delivered or opt for curbside pickup.

The owners are also offering gift certificates for future dining at the restaurant.

In addition to dinner profits going to employees, half of the proceeds from gift cards will support them, too.

“Camden Harbour Inn and Natalie's Restaurant, we're a family here. We've worked a long time together and we need to take care of each other. Wherever we can help is needed, and whatever we can do for our staff -we will do. It's always been that way. This is not the first time that we have gone through an economic crisis running this hotel and restaurant,” said Raymond Brunyanski, co-owner of Natalie’s and Camden Harbour Inn.

Orders can be placed between 9:00 AM and 6:30 PM daily by calling 236-7008.

Menus will be posted on Natalie's website, Facebook, and Instagram.

For more information visit: https://www.nataliesrestaurant.com/.

