Family who lost everything in house fire, receives an early Christmas surprise

What do you do when a neighbor has lost everything just before the holidays?

For the Red Knights Motorcycle Club, you bring the presents, and you bring the spirit.

"I mean it fills your heart with joy knowing that this time of year you're making somebody's holiday better you know. Two weeks ago these people didn't know what they were doing and now we're here to help make the kids holiday better. And having Santa help us is gonna be huge for the kids," said Chris Bowles, President of the Maine Red Knights Chapter 6.

"It's hard because you know you want to provide for your family and you want them to be able to open these presents and everything and it's just meant so much that it's amazing that people like this help us. It really is," said Stephanie Vigue.