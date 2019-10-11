Family pharmacy opens in Machias, offers free prescription delivery

Machias Family Pharmacy held its grand opening Friday.

With family drug stores disappearing, owner Ben Okafor is finding success in Downeast Maine after opening Eastport Family Pharmacy in 2016.

He specializes in community and customer relationships and helping to provide what others cannot.

"Sometimes I'm allergic to the fillers in certain medications and one medication that I take, he can get it for me. And none of the other drug stores can get it," said Andrea Padilla of East Machias.

One way they've been able to not just compete, but thrive, is through their free prescription delivery.

"In Washington County, not a lot of customers drive. We have a lot of elderly patients that don't drive, so we are happy to take their medications, get it from the doctor, fill it, and deliver it to them. Free of charge," said Okafor.

"The service here is absolutely fabulous. Yeah, it saves me a lot of time, and they even deliver the medications to work if I don't have time," said Paula Kelley of East Machias.

Machias Family Pharmacy delivers to neighboring towns in the area during normal business hours.

If you'd like to learn more about their free prescription delivery, you can call them at 207-255-8880.