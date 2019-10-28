Family owned used car dealer in Hermon wants to give back to a local fire department

One lucky Maine fire department could get a new fire truck thanks to Economy Motors in Hermon.

The family-owned used car dealer recently acquired a fire truck and would like to donate it to a local station.

They're doing so by holding a Facebook contest.

Interested fire stations can email them a letter on department letterhead any time from November 1st through the 10th.

Qualifying stations will then be posted on Facebook for community members to vote November 11th through the 22nd.

Sheri Martin, co-owner of Economy Motors says, "We're very community-oriented here at Economy Motors. We always have been. We've been here for almost 28 years. Without our community we wouldn't be here and we wouldn't have been here all this time. We're in hopes that maybe this piece of equipment helps save somebody's house, their business, or even their life at some point."

Departments should send emails to ECMotorsINC@gmail.com.