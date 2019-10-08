Family of worker injured in Farmington explosion thanks community

The family of Larry Lord, the maintenance worker injured in last month's explosion in Farmington, is thanking the community for its continued support.

Lord suffered burns to more than half of his body, along with other injuries, in the Sept. 16. explosion.

A GoFundMe page said he was expected to be in the hospital for at least four months.

"We take great comfort and inspiration from your prayers, positive thoughts and kind words and support," Lord's family wrote. "It means the world to us. And we know Larry is strengthened by your kindness. We are deeply humbled and extremely grateful. Please keep Larry in your prayers."

As of Monday, he remained in critical condition at Mass. General Hospital in Boston.

"We remain hopeful and are amazed by Larry’s strength and courage," the family wrote. "He continues to receive the best possible care here and we are with him every day. The medical team here has been wonderful."