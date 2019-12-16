Family of toddler battling birth defect says he's had eight open heart surgeries

Last summer we told you about a toddler on the road to recovery after having four open heart surgeries.

"He's our little warrior. He's the toughest kid that I know. I don't know, I don't know many grown men that have been through that many heart surgeries. I don't think I know a single person actually," said Gabe Semple.

Except for his little boy, Liam. Gabe Semple says the doctors told him and Liam's mom, Jaime, he had a rare birth defect called heterotaxy syndrome causing issues with the baby's heart when he was in the womb.

"Basically it's when everything grows in backwards."

In August, we spoke to Gabe about his son, Liam, when they thought he was through the worst of it and done with open heart surgeries until he was about 10.

"There were some complications. So, they ended up having to open him up and I can't say they didn't find the problem but there were other problems going on as well," said Semple.

Since this summer, Liam has only been home for one week. He's had eight open heart surgeries so far and countless medical procedures.

"It's been four months of hell, honestly. Going on five," said Semple.

Gabe tried to go see his family on the weekends and whenever Liam has heart surgery. He gets by with video chats with Liam, Jaime and their new baby while they're down at Boston's Children's Hospital.

"It's difficult financially. Emotionally," said Semple.

Gabe says it doesn't look like his family will be home for Christmas but will try to be together at the hospital.

"To at least get us all in one state for Christmas," he said.

This year, Liam's been in the hospital for Halloween, Thanksgiving, not to mention his birthday.

"They brought a Santa to the hospital and they had him hold a name on it with a rabbit. Liam was actually in surgery the day Santa came to the hospital," said Semple.

"I just hope that they get home soon," said Becky Bunker, Liam's grandmother.

Liam's grandparents have Christmas on hold until they get home.

"He's the strongest little guy," said Bunker.

She says seeing how their little warrior deals with it all has been nothing short of amazing especially after a surgery.

"They take the breathing tube out and the first that little boy does is smile. He's happy. He fights," said Bunker.

She says they are struggling financially and have started a Go Fund Me account.

"We're behind in all our bills. Gabe, me, all of us. You fall behind because they're more important than the house payment. They're more important than anything," said

The next goal: home. But when that is hard to say.

"He's a tough little guy he's going to be fine. He's proved that over and over and over," said Bunker.

If you'd like to donate to the family, they have a Go Fund Me page.

They also have an account under Liam Lewis Semple at First National Bank.