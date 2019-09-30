Family of murder victim reacts to Bangor murder trial verdict

"Guilty."

"I feel like it's justice for my brother," said Joel Lewis.

It's been a long road for the family members of 51-year-old Israel Lewis who was shot and killed in his Second Street apartment in January 20-18. After a trial that lasted less than a week, the jury found F Daly guilty of his murder.

"We're obviously very disappointed in the verdict," said Kaylee Folster, Daly's attorney.

Daly's defense team tried to convince the jury the state's evidence of phone calls made by Daly and surveillance video compiled by police wasn't enough to convict him.

"We thought the state had a weak evidence case and this was not the way we were expecting this to go," said Folster.

It may have been testimony from the state's key witness, Daly's then-girlfriend, Kayla Preston, that persuaded the jury to reach a guilty verdict. She testified Daly admitted to her that he got away with murder, that he killed Lewis. She even led police to the murder weapon.

"There was a confession involved in this case, and if they found that witness to be credible, you know, it wasn't like this was a case where there was lots and lots of evidence and lots and lots of things to think about. That one confession and if they believed that to be true and it was supported by the rest of the evidence, I think that also contributed to their sort of quick decision," said Lisa Bogue, state prosecutor.

"He was my light. He was like a light at the end of the tunnel," said Lewis.

Joel Lewis has been in Maine from Texas since last week. He says this is the closure he needed.

"Just a bad thing that happened to our family, and this is exactly what we needed."

Daly is being held without bail at Penobscot County Jail until sentencing.

That date is expected to be determined next month.

